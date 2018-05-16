Eq Nutrition Preworkout+ Blue Raspberry 500G

Product Description
- Preworkout+ Blue Raspberry Flavour
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by Sport
- Informed-Choice
- Trusted by Sport
- Visit eqnutrition.com to learn more about our quality standards.
- How Preworkout+ can help you:
- Preworkout contains a precise blend of research-validated ingredients including caffeine, creatine and beta-alanine to boost your training through providing increased focus and explosive energy. Preworkout+ also contains a blend of nitric oxide boosting ingredients including arginine and citrulline malate to improve blood flow and the transport of essential nutrients during exercise. Palatinose™ has been added to provide an extended supply of energy.
- 5305mg Creatine & Beta-Alanine - For Increased Energy & Endurance Performance
- 2558mg Caffeine, Tyrosine & Taurine Blend - To Improve Focus & Delay Fatigue
- 4000mg Arginine & Citrulline Nitric Oxide Blend - To Improve Physical Performance & Condition
- Our Quality standards:
- EQ Nutrition products are screened for banned substances in accordance with the Informed Sport and Informed Choice programmes. This gives you complete assurance that our products are of the highest quality and safety.
- Nutrition for every goal:
- Whatever your health, fitness or exercise goal, we have a product that can support you. Our products have been designed to make it easy for you to find what you need. Simply follow our colour coded goal categories to find the right products for you.
- Inspired by Excellence - Dedicated to Quality
- Manufactured to cGMP standards for EQ Nutrition.
- With sweetener & sugar
- Energy and focus
- Designed to increase energy & improve focus
- 5305mg creatine & beta-alanine
- 2558mg caffeine, tyrosine & taurine blend
- 4000mg arginine & citrulline nitric oxide blend
- Manufactured to GMP standards
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Creatine Monohydrate, Beta-Alanine, Isomaltulose*, L-Arginine Alpha Ketoglutarate (AAKG), L-Citrulline Di-Malate, Taurine, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine Flavour, Highly Branched Cyclic Dextrin-Cluster Dextrin®, Acid (Citric Acid E330), Caffeine Anhydrous, Sweetener (Sucralose E955), L-Theanine, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate E5552), Inulin, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Colouring Agent (Blue Colour E131), *Isomaltulose (Palatinose™) is a source of Glucose and Fructose
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that processes Milk, Egg, Soy, Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep tightly sealed in a cool dry place away from children.Please see the back of pack for best before date.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- For best results:
- For best results use one serving of Preworkout+ approximately 30 minutes before training or exercise. Add 1 scoop (20g) to approximately 400ml of ice cold water in an EQ Nutrition shaker, shake and consume. Do not consume after 8pm and do not exceed more than one serving per day.
Number of uses
25 Servings
Warnings
- Notice: High Caffeine content (62.2mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women.
- Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced and varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommend daily dose.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Silver Cat Nutrition Limited,
- 2 Eyre Court,
- Bramley,
- Rotherham,
- South Yorkshire,
Return to
- Silver Cat Nutrition Limited,
- 2 Eyre Court,
- Bramley,
- Rotherham,
- South Yorkshire,
- S66 1XA.
- Email: info@eqnutrition.com
- Website: www.eqnutrition.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (20g)
|Energy (kcal)
|176
|35
|Energy (kJ)
|746
|149
|Fats (g)
|0.01
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31.4
|6.3
|of which sugars (g)
|26.5
|5.3
|Fibre (g)
|0.4
|0.07
|Protein dry basis (g)
|11.6
|2.3
|Salt (g)
|0
|0
|Caffeine (mg)
|1244
|249
|L-Arginine AKG (mg)
|10000
|2000
|L-Tyrosine (mg)
|4058
|812
|Beta-Alanine (mg)
|12500
|2500
|Creatine Monohydrate (mg)
|15940
|3188
|Citrulline Malate (mg)
|10000
|20000
|Taurine (mg)
|7485
|1497
|Active ingredients
|-
|-
Safety information
Notice: High Caffeine content (62.2mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women. Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced and varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommend daily dose.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020