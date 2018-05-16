Sokolow Ham Hot Dogs 250G

Product Description
- Cooked and smoked pork hot dogs
- Premium quality
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (93%), Salt, Pork Collagen Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Sodium Acetates, Spices and Spice Extracts: Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Celery, Mustard, Cereals containing Gluten and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 1° C - 6°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consumed within 2 days and by "Use by" date,Suitable for freezing
Produce of
Produced in Poland using EU pork
Name and address
- Sokołów S.A.,
- Al. 550-Lecia 1,
- 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.
Return to
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1172kJ/283kcal
|Fat
|25g
|of which saturates
|10g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|2.2g
