Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spf 50 200Ml

Great
Excellent product, all three of used it and none of us got burnt. Easy too apply and water resistant.
lovely on the skin
Daughter is.v v v fussy re suncream and loves it!!
884463 20, Butane, Aqua / Water, Homosalate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Nylon-12, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, P-ANSC Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Dodecene, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Poloxamer 407, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Isododecane, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Disodium EDTA, Citral, Citronellol, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C163578/2), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Made in France
Aerosol. Recyclable
200ml ℮
Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Do not stay too long in the sun even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection. Avoid sun exposure at peak hours. Keep yourself well covered including hat, T-shirt and sun glasses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining. USAGE PRECAUTIONS: Pressurised container: protection from sunlight and do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on inflamed skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which this product is intended. Do not use in a confined space. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
