Brothers Cloudy Lemon Cider 500Ml
Product Description
- Lemon Flavour Cider
- Made by 4 brothers in Somerset. At Brothers we are proud of our history, experience brought us here, but curiosity will take us even further. A delicious blend of natural lemon flavours with our tasty cider delivering a refreshing and natural taste, perfect for summer. Worth savouring.
- Born in a field in Somerset
- Festival Cider Brothers Since 1995
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled over ice.
Name and address
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- England,
- BA4 5ND.
Return to
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- England,
- BA4 5ND.
- Tel: 01749 333456
- www.brotherscider.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
