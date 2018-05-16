Tesco Halloumi Burger 4X Slices 200G

- Energy713kJ 172kcal9%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates9.0g45%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 344kcal
Product Description
- Sliced halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
- Sliced for topping burgers or a meat free alternative
- Strength - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Mint.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|50g of cheese
|Energy
|1426kJ / 344kcal
|713kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|26.6g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|23.5g
|11.8g
|Salt
|2.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
