By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groove-E Boombox Red

4(289)Write a review
Groove-E Boombox Red
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Compatible with CD and CDRW discs
  • Built-in AUX input and headphone socket
  • AM/FM radio tuner
  • - CD/CD-RW Compatible
  • - 20 track CD program function
  • - AM/FM Radio
  • - Repeat one/all songs function
  • - LED display
  • - Speaker power: 1.2W x 2
  • - Carry handle
  • - Telescopic antenna
  • - AC mains adaptor (included)
  • - Batteries for portable use: 6 x C size (not included)
  • Listen to your favourite tunes through any outlet with the Groov-e Original Boombox.
  • This stereo combines a CD player with an AM/FM radio in a totally portable package. The CD player is CD-R/ CD-RW compatible and offers a 20-track pre-programming function.
  • Thanks to the 3.5mm aux-in function, the Original Boombox will also allow you to connect your MP3 player, smartphone and tablet, so you can play your favourite songs anytime, anywhere… but if you prefer to listen in private, it also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

289 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value for money!

5 stars

I bought this recently and I'm glad that I did. I can now listen to Glenn Gould when I want to. Its sound is fine and it's also a radio. Easy to operate as well. It turns itself off after 10 minutes which is useful.

Stopped working after 5 months

1 stars

My five year old son asked for this as his gift from Santa for Christmas. It is now just five months later and, after limited use, the CD player part has stopped working; it plays a track for a few seconds and then just stops. My son is devastated and doesn't understand why his special gift isn't working, and I have to work out a way to replace it without him losing his faith in Father Christmas. Not best pleased.

Would not recommend this at all

1 stars

I bought this initially for my sons christmas. He had it not even 2 weeks and I had to exchange it as it wasn’t recognising a cd was in to play kept clicking away as if no cd in. Got a 2nd one and within 3 months same thing happened. So had to return the product. Both were red. Do not buy this

50/50 ish

2 stars

we brought 2 of these for the kids. 1 arrived broken and the other works well. We are using it for audio books and it has good sound quality for that purpose but don't think it would be good if you want to use it for music

Boombox

4 stars

Nicely made CD/Radio, pretty compact size.,and a nicer sounding device.

Great value for money!

4 stars

Needed a replacement cd/radio player for the kitchen. Compact size, easy to use and good sound quality.

Great features

5 stars

Great item . Brought for my son who loves it . Great quality.

Great buy just what we needed

5 stars

Very easy to use portable and reliable In use as well as mains also runs off batteries

Groovy E Boombox Portable CD Plaer with radio.

5 stars

Bought this for my seven year old granddaughter who is absolutely delighted with it.

Good value

4 stars

I bought this for my 8 year old granddaughter who has a great pile of CDs mainly ballet music (yes OK well she likes it). It is cheap, works well, looks good and she loves it

1-10 of 289 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Groove Boombox Pink

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Groov-E Boombox Radio Cd Player Black

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

The Greatest Showman Original Soundtrack Cd

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Various Artists Now 104 2Cd

£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here