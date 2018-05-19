Groove-E Boombox Red

Excellent value for money!
I bought this recently and I'm glad that I did. I can now listen to Glenn Gould when I want to. Its sound is fine and it's also a radio. Easy to operate as well. It turns itself off after 10 minutes which is useful.
Stopped working after 5 months
My five year old son asked for this as his gift from Santa for Christmas. It is now just five months later and, after limited use, the CD player part has stopped working; it plays a track for a few seconds and then just stops. My son is devastated and doesn't understand why his special gift isn't working, and I have to work out a way to replace it without him losing his faith in Father Christmas. Not best pleased.
Would not recommend this at all
I bought this initially for my sons christmas. He had it not even 2 weeks and I had to exchange it as it wasn’t recognising a cd was in to play kept clicking away as if no cd in. Got a 2nd one and within 3 months same thing happened. So had to return the product. Both were red. Do not buy this
50/50 ish
we brought 2 of these for the kids. 1 arrived broken and the other works well. We are using it for audio books and it has good sound quality for that purpose but don't think it would be good if you want to use it for music
Boombox
Nicely made CD/Radio, pretty compact size.,and a nicer sounding device.
Great value for money!
Needed a replacement cd/radio player for the kitchen. Compact size, easy to use and good sound quality.
Great features
Great item . Brought for my son who loves it . Great quality.
Great buy just what we needed
Very easy to use portable and reliable In use as well as mains also runs off batteries
Groovy E Boombox Portable CD Plaer with radio.
Bought this for my seven year old granddaughter who is absolutely delighted with it.
Good value
I bought this for my 8 year old granddaughter who has a great pile of CDs mainly ballet music (yes OK well she likes it). It is cheap, works well, looks good and she loves it