Nescafe Cafe Menu Mocha 176G

Amazing
This is a an. Amazing product is delicious and has amazing taste! This is Definitely a thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chocolate Goodness
This was the first Gold product I bought and I've never been back to my local coffee shop. I always carry this around with me. It's a perfect blend of chocolate and coffee. It is soooo creamy. Best Mocha I've tasted!
The perfect introduction to coffee
I had never even tried coffee until this was bought for me as a gift, but I am now hooked. I have transitioned over from traditional drinking chocolate and this is now my go-to hot drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
yum
such a good mocha. I find it hard to find the perfect blend of coffee and chocolate, but nescafé seem to get it right [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best !
Since first buying this a few months ago , it is now at the top of my shopping list . Such great taste , with a creamy froth - It has become my favourite after work treat to drink when I get home x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious flavour with a velvety foam top
This is my favourite instant coffee. I love the rich mocha flavour and the velvety foam on top. Really impressed with the quality given that it's an instant coffee. Highly recommended for those who don't have time to faff with coffee makers.
Nice chocolatey taste
My boyfriend loves this, would just like the coffee taste a bit stronger. I would love a vegan version! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nescafe Gold mocha is one of my favourites
I love this product it is one of my favourites of the nescafe gold range, the chocolate taste makes this coffee experience even better. I buy this product as a treat as it is very frothy, creamy and indulgent. Nescafe gold products are the best around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Frothy strong quick & easy
Frothy rich & strong enjoyable & easy to mix,I make this to take on the go & it’s satisfying strong frothy mocha
Great taste
Very chocolatey with a caffeine kick. Very easy to make.