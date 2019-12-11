By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Cafe Menu Mocha 176G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Cafe Menu Mocha 176G
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy373kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Drinking Chocolate, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Take a break from your busy schedule and savour a combination of coffee and drinking chocolate. Our NESCAFÉ GOLD Mocha is a delicious drink that can be prepared and enjoyed in moments, at any time of the day.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Want a mocha with an even more chocolatey taste? Why not give our NESCAFÉ GOLD Double Choc Mocha a go.
  • A delicious combination of coffee and drinking chocolate
  • A coffee shop-style drink with a velvety froth
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Crafted using natural high quality coffee beans
  • Easily prepare delicious drinks in moments with 8 mocha sachets
  • Pack size: 176g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Drinking Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder, contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum), Coffee (8.5%) [Instant Coffee (8%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Coconut Oil, Lactose, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Net Contents

8 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1696 kJ153 kJ373 kJ8400 kJ
-402 kcal36 kcal88 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 8.9g0.8g2.0g70g
of which: saturates 7.8g0.7g1.7g20g
Carbohydrate 70.2g6.4g15.4g260g
of which: sugars 55.9g5.1g12.3g90g
Fibre 3.8g0.3g0.8g-
Protein 8.0g0.7g1.8g50g
Salt 0.84g0.08g0.18g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

47 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

This is a an. Amazing product is delicious and has amazing taste! This is Definitely a thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate Goodness

5 stars

This was the first Gold product I bought and I've never been back to my local coffee shop. I always carry this around with me. It's a perfect blend of chocolate and coffee. It is soooo creamy. Best Mocha I've tasted!

The perfect introduction to coffee

5 stars

I had never even tried coffee until this was bought for me as a gift, but I am now hooked. I have transitioned over from traditional drinking chocolate and this is now my go-to hot drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

yum

5 stars

such a good mocha. I find it hard to find the perfect blend of coffee and chocolate, but nescafé seem to get it right [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best !

5 stars

Since first buying this a few months ago , it is now at the top of my shopping list . Such great taste , with a creamy froth - It has become my favourite after work treat to drink when I get home x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious flavour with a velvety foam top

4 stars

This is my favourite instant coffee. I love the rich mocha flavour and the velvety foam on top. Really impressed with the quality given that it's an instant coffee. Highly recommended for those who don't have time to faff with coffee makers.

Nice chocolatey taste

4 stars

My boyfriend loves this, would just like the coffee taste a bit stronger. I would love a vegan version! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nescafe Gold mocha is one of my favourites

5 stars

I love this product it is one of my favourites of the nescafe gold range, the chocolate taste makes this coffee experience even better. I buy this product as a treat as it is very frothy, creamy and indulgent. Nescafe gold products are the best around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frothy strong quick & easy

4 stars

Frothy rich & strong enjoyable & easy to mix,I make this to take on the go & it’s satisfying strong frothy mocha

Great taste

4 stars

Very chocolatey with a caffeine kick. Very easy to make.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

