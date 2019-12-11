Kabuto Noodles Beef Pho 85G

Good quality. Great taste.
Very tasty and very convenient snack whilst working in the office. The amount of noodles inside is about right to fill me.
Deliscious
Very deliscious tastes a lot healthier than other noodles.
These noodles are super easy to make and really delicious. They make such a good lunchtime snack for work or on the go at university as they only require hot water. Would definitely recommend.
Magic!
These are delicious, so easy to prepare too. I definitely recommend these as a quick and easy lunch / tea.
Best noodles you can get
These noodles were super tasty and really filling. Great value for money and amazingly convenient. perfect for students like me
Love this noodles, very light but full of flavours and different from other noodles in the market.
Would recommend
I was pleasantly suprised by this. The flavour is rich and satisfying. Will be buying again.
Brilliant!
I accidentally picked this one up instead of my usual chicken ramen flavour. When I tried it at home I was incredibly impressed. A happy mistake, will definitely repurchase, it’s of exactly the same high quality and indulgence I’ve come to expect from kabuto!
I love these noodles! For an 'instant noodle', they really are close to traditional pho noodles! These are my go to for when I need to grab lunch on the go and fill me up perfectly!