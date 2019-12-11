By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kabuto Noodles Beef Pho 85G

5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Kabuto Noodles Beef Pho 85G
Product Description

  • A delicious instant noodle dish with wheat noodles, beef, soy, garlic and ginger. Inspired by Beef Pho recipes from Vietnam, this is our take on a fresh noodle dish.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • All of our instant noodles are naturally low calorie, low fat and contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are handcrafted by our Samurai Master, Crispin in his family kitchen and each pot is brimming with real and natural ingredients.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Say sayonara to sandwiches, and light up your lunch with Kabuto Noodles. We believe that quick and convenient meals don't have to be flavourless, so we've created restaurant flavours that are ready to eat in only 4 minutes. As we like to say, “Fortune Flavours the Brave”.
  • Kabuto Noodles are rewarding noodles for rewarding lifestyles. We're as at home on your office desk, on a camping trip or halfway up a mountain. Kabuto Noodles mean less time cooking and more time to do the stuff you really want to do. Our noodles are quick to make and long to savour!
  • “Have a mouth as sharp as a dagger but a heart as soft as a noodle.”
  • Have you tried our other flavours? Why not try… Chicken Ramen. Packed full of flavour, it's our take on the classic ramen noodle dish from Japan.
  • Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodles. For more information visit kabutonoodles.com.
  • Have a mouth as sharp as a dagger but a heart as soft as a noodle.
  • Kabuto Noodles are delicious Asian inspired instant noodles made with real and natural ingredients.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal, ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Just add boiling water and stir. And no washing up.
  • 309 calories.
  • 450g when rehydrated
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Noodle (62%) (Wheat Flour (Contains: Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Colour Beta-Carotene), Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Red Pepper, Onion, Yeast Extract, Spring Onion, Beef (1.8%), Sweetcorn, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Natural Flavour, Dried Soya Sauce (2%), Salt, Spices (Pepper, Ginger (0.4%), Cinnamon, Chilli), Mushroom, Garlic (0.7%), Coriander Leaf, Mint

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line inside the pot with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate).
  • Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet).
  • Remember to stir well Samurai, for true goodness lies beneath.
  • Beware Samurai, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to follow instructions will bring great shame to yourself and your family.

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy291kJ/69kcal1308kJ/69kcal
Fat 0.8g3.5g
of which saturates0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate 12.9g58.3g
of which sugars2g8.8g
Fibre 0.8g3.6g
Protein 2.9g12.9g
Salt 0.6g2.6g

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality. Great taste.

5 stars

Good quality. Great taste.

Very tasty and very convenient snack whilst workin

4 stars

Very tasty and very convenient snack whilst working in the office. The amount of noodles inside is about right to fill me.

Deliscious

5 stars

Very deliscious tastes a lot healthier than other noodles.

These noodles are super easy to make and really de

5 stars

These noodles are super easy to make and really delicious. They make such a good lunchtime snack for work or on the go at university as they only require hot water. Would definitely recommend.

Magic!

5 stars

These are delicious, so easy to prepare too. I definitely recommend these as a quick and easy lunch / tea.

Best noodles you can get

5 stars

These noodles were super tasty and really filling. Great value for money and amazingly convenient. perfect for students like me

Love this noodles, very light but full of flavours

5 stars

Love this noodles, very light but full of flavours and different from other noodles in the market.

Would recommend

5 stars

I was pleasantly suprised by this. The flavour is rich and satisfying. Will be buying again.

Brilliant!

5 stars

I accidentally picked this one up instead of my usual chicken ramen flavour. When I tried it at home I was incredibly impressed. A happy mistake, will definitely repurchase, it’s of exactly the same high quality and indulgence I’ve come to expect from kabuto!

I love these noodles! For an 'instant noodle', the

5 stars

I love these noodles! For an 'instant noodle', they really are close to traditional pho noodles! These are my go to for when I need to grab lunch on the go and fill me up perfectly!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

