Summit Cutlery Set

quality product
We purchased this a few weeks ago and have used it quite a few times.A very useful product and excellent quality.
Great nifty set
great nifty cutlery set, kept all together with a small clip. my scouting son can't loose them now.
Real bargain
A good quality set of cutlery to carry with you, at a bargain price.
Perfect camping tool
Perfect little camping cutlery set. All clips together neatly.
Great quality
Really good quality cutlery. Only downside as previously mentioned is that the spoon is rather shallow.
Brilliant for school camping trip
Brought for a school camping trip. Really pleased with the quality - unlikely to bend like some camping cutlery I've looked at.
sturdy and practical
We haven't used the cutlery set yet, but first impressions are that it is a good quality (some cheap cutlery feels very rough and flimsy), comfortable to hold and I love the fact that the karabiner allows you to attach it to your bag so it won't get lost. Great value for money. Bought for hiking trip to Iceland.
great productthis was bought for my son who has r
this was bought for my son who is now a Scout and will use this in the many camps he will be at.
Camping cutlery
This is the first set of camping cutlery i have found that isn't mini sized, foldable, made of weak plastic or feels like a toddlers first knife and fork set! It is perfect for use during camping, however if you plan on eating soup, broth or a stew etc then it'd be a good idea to take another spoon - the one on this set is practically flat & barely holds any liquid! Other than that it is the best i have found yet! 4 stars only because of the spoon!
Camping set
I brought this a week ago for my sons camping trip with his college it did the job, light, adaptable , and a great accessory to have with the clip on it to attach to his camping bag so it doesn't get lost great item , bargin price at just a fiver a robust piece of equipment