Summit Cutlery Set

4.5(12)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Brilliant camping cutlery set
  • The snap-lock carabiner keeps the knife, fork & spoon together
  • Anodised handles
  • This Ultimate Cutlery set is lightweight, compact and it is very tough due to being made from a high grade of stainless steel. The set includes a knife, fork and spoon which are secured with a carabiner. This set is ideal for this who prefer traditional cutlery but require the practicalities of a compact set.

Information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

quality product

5 stars

We purchased this a few weeks ago and have used it quite a few times.A very useful product and excellent quality.

Great nifty set

4 stars

great nifty cutlery set, kept all together with a small clip. my scouting son can't loose them now.

Real bargain

5 stars

A good quality set of cutlery to carry with you, at a bargain price.

Perfect camping tool

5 stars

Perfect little camping cutlery set. All clips together neatly.

Great quality

4 stars

Really good quality cutlery. Only downside as previously mentioned is that the spoon is rather shallow.

Brilliant for school camping trip

5 stars

Brought for a school camping trip. Really pleased with the quality - unlikely to bend like some camping cutlery I've looked at.

sturdy and practical

5 stars

We haven't used the cutlery set yet, but first impressions are that it is a good quality (some cheap cutlery feels very rough and flimsy), comfortable to hold and I love the fact that the karabiner allows you to attach it to your bag so it won't get lost. Great value for money. Bought for hiking trip to Iceland.

great productthis was bought for my son who has r

5 stars

this was bought for my son who is now a Scout and will use this in the many camps he will be at.

Camping cutlery

4 stars

This is the first set of camping cutlery i have found that isn't mini sized, foldable, made of weak plastic or feels like a toddlers first knife and fork set! It is perfect for use during camping, however if you plan on eating soup, broth or a stew etc then it'd be a good idea to take another spoon - the one on this set is practically flat & barely holds any liquid! Other than that it is the best i have found yet! 4 stars only because of the spoon!

Camping set

5 stars

I brought this a week ago for my sons camping trip with his college it did the job, light, adaptable , and a great accessory to have with the clip on it to attach to his camping bag so it doesn't get lost great item , bargin price at just a fiver a robust piece of equipment

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

