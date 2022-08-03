We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

De Nigris Bronze Balsamic Vinegar Bronze 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
De Nigris Bronze Balsamic Vinegar Bronze 250Ml
£3.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
  • Want More Spark?
  • Discover the whole range on www.denigris1889.com
  • Add flavor and a spark of creativity to your recipes.
  • Add bold & fruity flavor to your favorite marinades with this balsamic vinegar of modena
  • For over three generations our family has been truly passionate about vinegar. In Modena, Italy, we create our excellence.
  • We control every step of the supply chain: from growing grapes, to harvesting, to bottling.
  • 6% Acidity
  • Certified by control body authorized by Ministero delle Politiche Agricole Alimentari e Forestali.
  • Bottling Site: CSQA N°216311.
  • Caramel Free
  • Taste Bold & Fruity
  • Ideal for cold dishes
  • Concentrated Grape Must Quantity - 2
  • Density - Light
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light and heat source.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Acetificio M. de Nigris Srl,
  • 80023 Caivano (Na).

Return to

  • Acetificio M. de Nigris Srl,
  • 80023 Caivano (Na).

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
EnergykJ 435
-Kcal 102
Fat0 g
- Saturated0 g
Carbohydrates20 g
- Sugars18,5 g
Protein1 g
Salt0,01 g
View all Vinegars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes like gone off red wine, not recommended

1 stars

This doesn't taste like balsamic vinegar at all, it tastes like watered down gone off red wine. I have lived in Italy and am familiar with good balsamic vinegar and this isn't it sadly. Not recommended.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here