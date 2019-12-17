Big Bite Cheese Roll 6 Pack
Product Description
- Big Bite Cheese Roll 6PK
- 6 Big bite cheese topped rolls. Baked for a soft and light texture, sprinkled with Cheddar for a distinctive flavour
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (100g)
|Energy
|1109kJ / 262kcal
|1109kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|46.0g
|46.0g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|10.4g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
