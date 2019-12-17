By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Big Bite Cheese Roll 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Big Bite Cheese Roll 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

One roll contains
  • Energy1109kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1109kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Big Bite Cheese Roll 6PK
  • 6 Big bite cheese topped rolls. Baked for a soft and light texture, sprinkled with Cheddar for a distinctive flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (100g)
Energy1109kJ / 262kcal1109kJ / 262kcal
Fat3.7g3.7g
Saturates1.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate46.0g46.0g
Sugars2.8g2.8g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein10.4g10.4g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Big Bite Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco Cheese Topped Bap 4 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.17/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here