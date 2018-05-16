Gro Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed 450G (15Sqm)

Product Description
- 4 day germination
- Gro-Sure micro-nutrient technology
- Covers an area of 15sqm
- Westland are gardening
- For lawn care tips visit: www.gardenhealth.com/lawn-care-guide
- Gro-Sure® Lawn Seed Benefits
- Success in every seed
- Consistent results - seeds germinate at low temperatures
- Germination success - unique seed treatment for strong growth
- Get the lawn you want - a green, lush lawn
- 15m2 Coverage**
- **When seeding a new lawn, this pack treats 15 sq. m (1.5 parking spaces)
- 1 parking space = 2m x 5m, which is 10 sq. m.
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Small EC "A" Package.
- Supplier reference 7164. Seed for domestic use only.
- Deters birds
- Sow early & late season
- Quick & fast results
- Maintain colour all season long
- Low temperature germination
- Our range is colour matched
- Fine grass blades for a beautiful, lush lawn
- Our lawn seed will grow on any soil type
- Your lawn will have a high disease tolerance
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and use within the season of purchase.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Built in Seed Applicator
- Easy to use
- Even application every time
- Top Tip
- Overseeding: add new grass seed to your lawn 2x per season (Spring & Autumn) for an easy to maintain, thick & strong lawn which outcompetes weeds & moss.
- When to Use
- Use when soil temperature is between 7 °C and 18 °C. Germination will be delayed if soil temperature is below 6 °C
- How to Use Gro-Sure® Lawn Seed
- New Lawn
- Preparation: Remove all debris & weeds. Dig over the soil if too compact. If soil is dry water thoroughly the day before sowing. Level and firm down the soil, forming a good seed bed.
- Application: Shake the box to mix the seeds. Apply at 30gr per m2. Lightly rake into soil. Tip: for best results use our built-in spreader.
- Aftercare: Keep soil watered if no rain falls until established. Use a fine-rosed watering can or sprinkler. Mow for first time when grass is 5-8cm long. Do not take more than 1/3 off grass blade each time.
- Overseeding
- Preparation: Remove any weeds & rake away so you can see bare soil. Mow the lawn on a short setting and remove cuttings.
- Application: Shake the box to mix the seeds. Apply at 25gr per m2. Lightly rake into soil. Tip: for best results use our built-in spreader.
- Aftercare: Keep soil watered if no rain falls until established. Use a fine-rosed watering can or sprinkler. Mow for first time when grass is 5-8cm long. Do not take more than 1/3 off grass blade each time.
- Top Tip - Apply Gro-Sure® Lawn Seeding Soil, before seeding, to increase germination by up to 25%.
- Top Tip - Feed your lawn on a regular basis to keep it strong, thick and easy to maintain. We recommend Westland Safelawn, Aftercut Ultra Plus or Aftercut Lawn Thickener.
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- Co Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Return to
- Approval holder and marketing company:
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- Co Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1480 443 789
- www.gardenhealth.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020