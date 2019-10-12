Volvic Touch Of Fruit Cherry 1.5Ltr

Lovely and refreshing
Lovely and refreshing, lovely cherry flavour.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40 kJ
Volvic Natural Mineral Water (97.5%), Sugar (2.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cherry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural Source (Stevia Extract)), Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf
Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: keep in the fridge and drink within a week Best before date indicated on bottle neck.
Produced in France
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250 ml
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
1.5l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 250 ml
|% RI* (250ml)
|Energy
|40 kJ
|101 kJ
|1 %
|10 kcal
|24 kcal
|1 %
|Fat
|0.0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|2.3 g
|5.7 g
|2 %
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|5.7 g
|6 %
|Protein
|0.0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|0 %
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
