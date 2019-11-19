Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Refill Linen 2 X 250 Ml

Good product
I love this Linen and a Lilac fragrance. It makes my house smell really lovely...definitely recommend..and it lasts a long time..
Made in EU
2 x 250ml ℮
DANGER WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switched on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only in well ventilated areas. Airwick Freshmatic Max Crisp Linen & Lilac. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Use only as directed. Do not spray onto surfaces. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately with a damp cloth. Do not spray on food or fabric. Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2- naphthalenyl)ethanone, Butylphenyl methylpropional and alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. DANGER SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020