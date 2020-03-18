Tesco Finest Chicken & Potato Topped Pie 800G

VERY NICE
As another customer pointed out this should be available all the time not just for a meal deal, please try to do this, as I really like it.
Average
Pretty average but only two chunks of chicken.
A beautiful meal
This is the best meal you have produced in your finest range. It's so tasty and filling and I hope you keep it available and not just in the meal deal option.
Yummy
Very tasty indeed. New favourite.
Not cooked
Cooking times wrong dine exactly what it said on sleave when taken out of oven after 65 mins was not cooked tem needs to be higher or time needs longer
Too Weird To Work.
There is a reason you've never heard of a chicken cottage pie, and it's because it doesn't really work. Aside from the fact that it's in cheese sauce, which is not a natural combo with chicken, it just tastes weird, it's not nasty, but your brain doesn't really know what's going on because the flavours aren't normally together in the same dish. If it had for example a tarragon sauce and sliced potatoes on the top it would be gorgeous. If you're getting the Dine In deal, get the pork belly instead, it's really nice.