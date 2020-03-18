By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken & Potato Topped Pie 800G

Tesco Finest Chicken & Potato Topped Pie 800G
£ 6.00
£7.50/kg

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2253kJ 539kcal
    27%
  • Fat27.3g
    39%
  • Saturates13.1g
    66%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 585kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded chicken in a cheese and bacon sauce topped with mashed potato
  • Tender chicken in a creamy cheese sauce with Italian pancetta, topped with a herb crumb
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 monthKeep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35-40mins Remove sleeve and film lid Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes Stand for 1 minute

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 60-65mins Remove sleeve and film lid Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes Stand for 1 minute

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a pack (385g**)
Energy585kJ / 140kcal2253kJ / 539kcal
Fat7.1g27.3g
Saturates3.4g13.1g
Carbohydrate11.9g45.8g
Sugars1.5g5.8g
Fibre1.0g3.9g
Protein6.6g25.4g
Salt0.6g2.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

VERY NICE

4 stars

As another customer pointed out this should be available all the time not just for a meal deal, please try to do this, as I really like it.

Average

3 stars

Pretty average but only two chunks of chicken.

A beautiful meal

5 stars

This is the best meal you have produced in your finest range. It's so tasty and filling and I hope you keep it available and not just in the meal deal option.

Yummy

5 stars

Very tasty indeed. New favourite.

Not cooked

3 stars

Cooking times wrong dine exactly what it said on sleave when taken out of oven after 65 mins was not cooked tem needs to be higher or time needs longer

Too Weird To Work.

3 stars

There is a reason you've never heard of a chicken cottage pie, and it's because it doesn't really work. Aside from the fact that it's in cheese sauce, which is not a natural combo with chicken, it just tastes weird, it's not nasty, but your brain doesn't really know what's going on because the flavours aren't normally together in the same dish. If it had for example a tarragon sauce and sliced potatoes on the top it would be gorgeous. If you're getting the Dine In deal, get the pork belly instead, it's really nice.

