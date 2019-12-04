By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Greek Style Mango Yogurt 4 X 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Muller Light Greek Style Mango Yogurt 4 X 120G
£ 2.00
£0.42/100g
per pot
  • Energy321kJ 76kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ (63kcal)

Product Description

  • 4 x Smooth mango Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • Our Müllerlight® Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Greek style mango with 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mango Puree from Concentrate (6%), Mango Juice from Concentrate (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine, Flavourings, Colour: Carotenes, Stabiliser: Pectins, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.müller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 267kJ (63kcal)
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 8.2g
of which sugars 7.7g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 210mg (31% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

