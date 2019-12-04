Muller Light Greek Style Mango Yogurt 4 X 120G

- Energy321kJ 76kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ (63kcal)
Product Description
- 4 x Smooth mango Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener
- Our Müllerlight® Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Greek style mango with 0% added sugar and fat free
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- 0% added sugar and fat free
- Pack size: 480g
- Fat free
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mango Puree from Concentrate (6%), Mango Juice from Concentrate (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine, Flavourings, Colour: Carotenes, Stabiliser: Pectins, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.müller.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|267kJ (63kcal)
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|of which sugars
|7.7g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Calcium
|210mg (31% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
