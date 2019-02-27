By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Create Paint Pots And Palette

  • Organise your paints in this colour coded Paint pots & palette
  • Features 5 paint wells & 2 spares for water & colour mixing
  • Stable & sturdy for all your art & craft projects
  • All the paints, all the fun! Go Create a masterpiece using Tesco's Go Create paint range.

Great quality product

Very nice pallete, great quality, just perfect for my toddlers, right size and easy to clean and store.

Just pots, no paint

This DOES NOT contain any paint. Pots only. Not 100% clear from the description

