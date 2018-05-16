Tesco Go Create Jumbo Markers 30 Pack

Product Description
- Pack of 30 jumbo markers in a storage container with carrying handle
- 24 different colours
- Water based ink
- Colour in your artwork with this pack of 30 assorted jumbo markers from our Go Create range. Ideal for drawing and colouring, the markers come in an array of popular colours including green, pink, blue, yellow, red, brown and black. The pens are housed in a handy storage tub, so they can be put away when you're finished colouring.
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
