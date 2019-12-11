By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vimto No Added Sugar Sportscap 6X250ml

Vimto No Added Sugar Sportscap 6X250ml
£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Low calorie mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour and sweeteners.
  • For kids on the go
  • Natural colours!
  • Real fruit juices!
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1500ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 5% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best Before End see shoulder of bottle.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Newton-Le-Willows
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Newton-Le-Willows
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • vimto.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy17kJ/4kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.8g
of which sugars0.7g
Protein0g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

