Lisner Herring Rolls 200G

Lisner Herring Rolls 200G
£ 1.28
£0.64/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Herring rolls giżyckie in rapeseed oil. With sweetener.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Marinated Herring Fillet (Clupea Harengus Membras)* or Marinated Marinated Herring Fillet (Clupea Harengus)** 60%, Rapeseed Oil, Marinated Onion 15% (contains Antioxidant: Sulphur Dioxide), Pepper Extract, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Saccharin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, L-Ascorbic Acid), *Caught in the Baltic Sea (FA0 27.IIId) by midwater otter trawls or purse seiner, **Caught in the North Sea (FA0 27.IVa) by midwater otter trawls or purse seiner

Allergy Information

  • In the company are also processed: Nuts, Sesame, Gluten, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.Best before: see the stamp on the top of packing.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Lisner Sp. z o.o,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Return to

  • Lisner Sp. z o.o,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy:913 kJ / 220 kcal
Fat:18,5 g
of which saturates:3,2 g
Carbohydrate:1,2 g
of which sugars:0,6 g
Protein:12,1 g
Salt:1,8 g
Natural variations are possible-

Using Product Information

