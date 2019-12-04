Lisner Herring Rolls 200G
Product Description
- Herring rolls giżyckie in rapeseed oil. With sweetener.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Marinated Herring Fillet (Clupea Harengus Membras)* or Marinated Marinated Herring Fillet (Clupea Harengus)** 60%, Rapeseed Oil, Marinated Onion 15% (contains Antioxidant: Sulphur Dioxide), Pepper Extract, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Saccharin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, L-Ascorbic Acid), *Caught in the Baltic Sea (FA0 27.IIId) by midwater otter trawls or purse seiner, **Caught in the North Sea (FA0 27.IVa) by midwater otter trawls or purse seiner
Allergy Information
- In the company are also processed: Nuts, Sesame, Gluten, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.Best before: see the stamp on the top of packing.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Lisner Sp. z o.o,
- ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
- 60-479 Poznań.
- Lisner Sp. z o.o,
- ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
- 60-479 Poznań.
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy:
|913 kJ / 220 kcal
|Fat:
|18,5 g
|of which saturates:
|3,2 g
|Carbohydrate:
|1,2 g
|of which sugars:
|0,6 g
|Protein:
|12,1 g
|Salt:
|1,8 g
|Natural variations are possible
|-
