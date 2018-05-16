Green & Blacks Milk Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G
New
Product Description
- Organic Milk Chocolate Egg.
- Our milk chocolate is enriched with 37 % organic cocoa and organic whole milk. This is why our darker shade of milk chocolate has such a cocoa-rich flavour, delivering true taste intensity.
- Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
- Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours ^
- ^In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- A very happy Easter
- Made with 37 % cocoa for a richer taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %. Minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 74%
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For Best before, please see base.
Number of uses
5-6 Portions per Egg
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- Green & Black's,
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to “Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care” or call us on 0800 840 1000
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- Green & Black's,
- Freephone 1-800 251044
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2339 kJ
|585 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|561 kcal
|140 kcal
|7 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|9.1 g
|13 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|22 g
|5.4 g
|27 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|12 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|46 g
|11 g
|12 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|0.7 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|9.8 g
|2.5 g
|5 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021