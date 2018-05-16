By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Creme Mini Eggs 89G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Creme Mini Eggs 89G
£ 1.00
£1.13/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 11.3 g contains
  • Energy218 kJ 52 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1 g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2 g
    6%
  • Sugars7.2 g
    8%
  • Salt0.02 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (37 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious Cadbury milk chocolate eggs with gooey fondant centres
  • Too good to share!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 89G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 8 Eggs per Bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

89g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (11.3 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1930 kJ218 kJ8400 kJ /
-460 kcal52 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 18.5 g2.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 11 g1.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 69 g7.8 g260 g
of which Sugars 64 g7.2 g90 g
Fibre 1.2 g0.1 g-
Protein 3.6 g0.4 g50 g
Salt 0.18 g0.02 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack

£ 1.65
£0.84/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Galaxy Chocolate Caramel Mini Egg Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 86G

£ 1.00
£1.17/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here