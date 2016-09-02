By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Curver Black And White Bowl

4(12)Write a review
Curver Black And White Bowl
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Washing-up bowl with clip handles
  • 8L capacity
  • H14xW39xD34cm
  • - Black & White Rectangle Bowl
  • - H29 x W38 x D15 cm
  • A stylish and ergonomically designed sink bowl in black with comfortable white handle grips with a hygienic and elegant shaped upper rim. Ideal for in the home and leisure pursuits such as camping and caravaning with an helpful measuring scale for water efficiency use.

Information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice looking bowl, but far too small!

3 stars

The bowl is of good quality and looks great but it is far too small for the size of my sink and is not big enough for my dinner plates to fit into it sadly.

Tiny!

1 stars

I was hoping for a decent size washing up bowl after reading some of the feedback comments, but this is "TINY! My old one is bigger than this and thats not huge. I am not able to use it, it barely holds a large dinner plate and goodness knows where one would buy a normal sized one from. Dont buy this one if you want something bigger than a camping sized one.

Brilliant match

5 stars

Good size, the colours were exactly what I was searching for. Strong and durable. Slight silly issue with the sticky label, I'm still trying to remove it. Well done Tescos I scan now stop searching.

So Shiny

5 stars

The strong hard plastic is great and does not bend with boiling water,I look how shiny and new it looks and think to myself how lucky I am to be washing up in such a quality item.My family are always complimenting me on it and are envious probably.I love this bowl and talk to it when i wash up and treat it nicely.

Black bowl

4 stars

Ordered online and collected from store, good sturdy bowl just a little smaller than I needed

Good Size and Good Value

5 stars

Its black, shiny , a good size and a reasonable price. What else can one say or need,

Perfect match

5 stars

I bought this to match my new black and white gloss kitchen. It is great value for money, the handles are sturdy and easy to grip. I am so happy with the product I bought 3 in case they become unavailable.

Tesco black and white bowl

5 stars

Been looking for a black rectangular bowl for ages. Glad I found this, a fraction smaller than my previous bowl but not a problem. Very sturdy with white handles and great value. Love click and collect!

A good sturdy bowl

4 stars

A very good price for this washing up bowl, looks good and does the job.

new Tesco back and white bowl

4 stars

We bought this a week ago and glad we did. It is the ideal product adn size for our Belfast Sink.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

