By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Celery Hearts 350G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Celery Hearts 350G
£ 1.20
£3.43/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Celery.
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Trimmed by hand Carefully cut to reveal their sweet and tender centre
  • Trimmed by hand Carefully cut to reveal their sweet and tender centre
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our celery comes from trusted growers across the UK and Spain. One of our growers. G's Espana, is a family run business that's been growing celery for over 15 years. Based in the Murcia region of Spain, the celery grows on the land between the sea and mountains where the distinct microclimate creates an ideal growing environment. These sheltered lands protect the crops so the can produce fresh celery which is trimmed to reveal its sweet and tender centre.
  • Trimmed by hand
  • Carefully cut to reveal their sweet and tender centre
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice
  • Source of potassium
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Potassium supports the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • Source of potassium

Information

Ingredients

Celery

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy40kJ / 10kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Potassium320mg (16%NRV)256mg (13%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I’ll ‘stick’ to full heads of celery, thank you.

3 stars

I was disappointed with these celery hearts. Apart from being extremely muddy, they were bashed about and some of the sticks were split or broken. I like celery sticks filled with cream cheese or peanut butter as a snack but this wasn’t even fit for cooking! Sorry.

not good value

3 stars

very poor for the money pls bring back lovely celery sticks

Keeps fresh longer

5 stars

Good quality product. The celery is crisp and keeps well in the fridge. I add celery to all my pasta sauces along with a salad pepper (capsicum).

Usually bought next

Tesco Radish Pack 240G

£ 0.65
£2.71/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Yellow Peppers Each

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here