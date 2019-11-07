Tesco Celery Hearts 350G

I’ll ‘stick’ to full heads of celery, thank you.
I was disappointed with these celery hearts. Apart from being extremely muddy, they were bashed about and some of the sticks were split or broken. I like celery sticks filled with cream cheese or peanut butter as a snack but this wasn’t even fit for cooking! Sorry.
not good value
very poor for the money pls bring back lovely celery sticks
Keeps fresh longer
Good quality product. The celery is crisp and keeps well in the fridge. I add celery to all my pasta sauces along with a salad pepper (capsicum).