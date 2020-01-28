Tesco Basics Tbjk14 Value Kettle

Cheap - but not so cheerful
Cheap and effective at heating water - but let down by poor design of the pouring lip. Pouring requires great care; at low pour rates it dribbles down the outside whereas at higher pour rates hot water cascades to the sides, particularly if the kettle is full. For this reason I had to return the kettle for a refund after using it only for the initial boiling and cleaning routine. It's a pity that the spout design spoils what otherwise would have been a good product.
great simmer
amazing kettle 10/10 great simmer and at a cheap price!! absolutely phenomenal tea for days with this bad boy!
Bad boi kettle
I want to marry this kettle. Its so nice man it like boils water and makes nice hot drinks oh yeah baby! My husband is not as reliable as this kettle. If i was a kettle i would be this kettle but im not so instead i will marry this kettle if its legal too marry kettles
Great product forthe price
Perfect kettle for work, no fancy stuff, but it does the job.
Tesco kettle
This kettle worked as well as expected, but did not last very long! I think that kettle had a 1 year guarantee, it stopped working lots of months before that ended though. This may be due to the fact that the kettle was used in a busy household, being boiled numerous times daily. Our previous more expensive kettle, as you would expect, lasted significantly longer (for years). Previous kettles of a similar price to this kettle also lasted significantly longer. I think that this kettle is not suitable for high usage (normal usage for many) and would only be good for light usage.
Great kettle
This was bought a few months ago for my son, who is a student, and it has worked really well since, despite high usage.
Great value
I bought this for the bedroom to make a tea tray for the night,it boils quickly, has neat cleans lines, and is excellent value, £5.00 - really!
Great kettle
Love my kettle £5 brought it to Spain and does the job a treat
Great Kettle for the price
This is a basic kettle which is great value for the price. In my case the kettle received was 1.7L and not 1.5L but this was not really an issue.
Great. What a bargain! !
I bought this instead of a travel kettle, but it's so well made I'll use it when my kettle breaks! ☺