Groove Boombox Pink

Steer clear!
Only purchased as a CD player for my daughter. Stops playing for no reason, randomly changes tracks and has to be turned on and off again when you change every CD. I could let all of that go because it’s a cheap player, but I have noticed it has made a large ring scratch on every CD I have put in the player. The CDs are more expensive than the player itself and although Tesco are kind enough to replace the player no one is reimbursing me for all the CDs (Disney, Peter Rabbit, Winnie the Pooh, etc) that have been damaged inside the player. So disappointing. I will now be inconvenienced, out of pocket and wary to buy from them again.
Advertise wrong radio
Ordered this and received a different version of this radio! Different pink dark not baby and smaller Not happy
Daughter loves this boombox
Love the easy use features Takes 6 batteries and is reasonably lightweight to allow my young daughter to carry it and sing!
Great gift for my niece
Great product all round! Good value and looks nice too
Great product
I bought this for my 6 year old granddaughter and she loves it.
Very happy
Brought this for my daughters room and she loves it work well
Did not work!
I bought this for my daughter's birthday and when she unwrapped it we found that it would not register any CDs. We ended up returning it and buying a different model.
Pink stereo
Perfect pink stereo for my daughters bedroom. All round great stereo with all functions & clear sound.. good price too!
Great product!
Great product! Easy to use. I bought it for my daughter and she loves it!
Great for kids
Very easy to use and good value for money. Very happy with this CD player.