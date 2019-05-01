By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groove Boombox Pink

4.5(320)Write a review
Product Description

  • Compatible with CD and CDRW discs
  • Built-in AUX input and headphone socket
  • AM/FM radio tuner
  • - CD/CD-RW Compatible
  • - 20 track CD program function
  • - AM/FM Radio
  • - LED display
  • - 3.5mm headphone socket
  • - 3.5mm aux-in
  • - Speaker power: 1.2W x 2
  • - Carry handle
  • - Telescopic antenna
  • - AC mains adaptor (included)
  • - Batteries for portable use: 6 x C size (not included)
  • Listen to your favourite tunes through any outlet with the Groov-e Original Boombox.
  • This stereo combines a CD player with an AM/FM radio in a totally portable package. The CD player is CD-R/ CD-RW compatible and offers a 20-track pre-programming function.
  • Thanks to the 3.5mm aux-in function, the Original Boombox will also allow you to connect your MP3 player, smartphone and tablet, so you can play your favourite songs anytime, anywhere… but if you prefer to listen in private, it also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Information

320 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Steer clear!

1 stars

Only purchased as a CD player for my daughter. Stops playing for no reason, randomly changes tracks and has to be turned on and off again when you change every CD. I could let all of that go because it’s a cheap player, but I have noticed it has made a large ring scratch on every CD I have put in the player. The CDs are more expensive than the player itself and although Tesco are kind enough to replace the player no one is reimbursing me for all the CDs (Disney, Peter Rabbit, Winnie the Pooh, etc) that have been damaged inside the player. So disappointing. I will now be inconvenienced, out of pocket and wary to buy from them again.

Advertise wrong radio

1 stars

Ordered this and received a different version of this radio! Different pink dark not baby and smaller Not happy

Daughter loves this boombox

5 stars

Love the easy use features Takes 6 batteries and is reasonably lightweight to allow my young daughter to carry it and sing!

Great gift for my niece

5 stars

Great product all round! Good value and looks nice too

Great product

5 stars

I bought this for my 6 year old granddaughter and she loves it.

Very happy

5 stars

Brought this for my daughters room and she loves it work well

Did not work!

1 stars

I bought this for my daughter's birthday and when she unwrapped it we found that it would not register any CDs. We ended up returning it and buying a different model.

Pink stereo

5 stars

Perfect pink stereo for my daughters bedroom. All round great stereo with all functions & clear sound.. good price too!

Great product!

4 stars

Great product! Easy to use. I bought it for my daughter and she loves it!

Great for kids

5 stars

Very easy to use and good value for money. Very happy with this CD player.

1-10 of 320 reviews

