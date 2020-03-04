By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Febreze Aerosol Twin Cotton Air Freshener 2X300ml

5(1652)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Aerosol Twin Cotton Air Freshener 2X300ml
£ 3.50
£5.84/litre

Offer

  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. While some other air freshners only mask odours with frangrance, Febreze truly cleans away odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. And while most other air fresheners contains dangerous gas, Febreze contains a nitrogen propellant 100% natural. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your home feel fresh and renewed every day.
  • Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Amazing light fresh fragrances
  • Non-flammable, 100% natural propellant
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. CAUTION: Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product.

Return to

  • [GB] Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 OXP
  • UK
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

600 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. CAUTION: Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1652 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

totally refreshing

5 stars

easy to use a little goes along way ,the smell last and freshen the rooms especially my teenagers room ,cant recommend enough

Brings the outdoors indoors

5 stars

Febreze is great for my household as most aerosols tend to evaporate within minutes of spraying. Febreze not only lasts but also extinguished all kinds of smells, including yet not limited to cigarette smoke, cooking smells & the horrible aroma of wet dog. I don't know what I did before I discovered this fantastic product.

Poor Aerosol Mechanism.

1 stars

The fragrance and its ability to eliminate odours is very good. However, the aerosol mechanism is quite often not up to the job. A weak spray or just a dribble coming out makes the product practically useless. I have just sent back FOUR canisters, where this has been a problem. So, I do not think it is an isolated batch. It would be nice if Febreze could address this problem. Otherwise, I will be switching to Airwick Pure or Dettol Neutra Air. I have just ordered these products to see which one will work best for me.

The freshener was good but I could not use the liq

3 stars

The freshener was good but I could not use the liquid till empty there was about one third left. Quite disappointed.

Febreze

5 stars

I love the smell of these air fresh nets especially the floral ones its like being in a scented garden.

smells amazing

4 stars

smells like the out doors in so fresh. like bringing outdoors inside

Fresh and suttle aroma

5 stars

I love the thai one, stay very fresh in the air when spray, and it dose not irritate my hayfever.

Glade airfreshner

5 stars

I buy different cans of sprays each week they leave my house smelling fresh on my clothes and on my bedding

Nice scents

5 stars

I am using the Clean linen scent for years and not only in my bedroom ;)

Wow

5 stars

Wow Febreze really do have the best smells and concoctions! I really can't get enough and could collect them all. Long-lasting and odour eliminating, not masking!

1-10 of 1652 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Febreze Fabric Refresh Blossom Breeze 375Ml

£ 3.00
£0.80/100ml

Febreze Fabric Refresher Cotton 375 Ml

£ 3.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here