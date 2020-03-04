Febreze Aerosol Twin Cotton Air Freshener 2X300ml

totally refreshing
easy to use a little goes along way ,the smell last and freshen the rooms especially my teenagers room ,cant recommend enough
Brings the outdoors indoors
Febreze is great for my household as most aerosols tend to evaporate within minutes of spraying. Febreze not only lasts but also extinguished all kinds of smells, including yet not limited to cigarette smoke, cooking smells & the horrible aroma of wet dog. I don't know what I did before I discovered this fantastic product.
Poor Aerosol Mechanism.
The fragrance and its ability to eliminate odours is very good. However, the aerosol mechanism is quite often not up to the job. A weak spray or just a dribble coming out makes the product practically useless. I have just sent back FOUR canisters, where this has been a problem. So, I do not think it is an isolated batch. It would be nice if Febreze could address this problem. Otherwise, I will be switching to Airwick Pure or Dettol Neutra Air. I have just ordered these products to see which one will work best for me.
The freshener was good but I could not use the liq
The freshener was good but I could not use the liquid till empty there was about one third left. Quite disappointed.
Febreze
I love the smell of these air fresh nets especially the floral ones its like being in a scented garden.
smells amazing
smells like the out doors in so fresh. like bringing outdoors inside
Fresh and suttle aroma
I love the thai one, stay very fresh in the air when spray, and it dose not irritate my hayfever.
Glade airfreshner
I buy different cans of sprays each week they leave my house smelling fresh on my clothes and on my bedding
Nice scents
I am using the Clean linen scent for years and not only in my bedroom ;)
Wow
Wow Febreze really do have the best smells and concoctions! I really can't get enough and could collect them all. Long-lasting and odour eliminating, not masking!