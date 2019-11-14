Tesco Yellow Punnet Plums 300G

We want more next year.
Bought them in extra store to try and ripen at home. After about 1 week, the yellow plum is too delicious to refuse. We came back to Tesco for another punnet but unfortunately, they are no longer available...
Typically awful
Unripe even after nearly a week without refrigeration. Typical of Tesco’s fruit. I should have known better.
Poor Quality
Delivered 11Pm out of date by 12pm Green and hard wont buy again.
They are lovely when you don’t send me rubbish
delicious yellow plums
just purchased these yellow plums to eat straight from package,.once ripe absolutely soft juicy and delicious. am purchasing again this week, hopefully the same.
I like to eat plums raw but after one bite had to
I like to eat plums raw but after one bite had to throw the majority away as they were tasteless and past their best.