Tesco Yellow Punnet Plums 300G

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Yellow Punnet Plums 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Hand picked Ripen in 2 3 days for a delicately sweet flavour with a golden skin
  • Hand picked Ripen in 2 3 days for a delicately sweet flavour with a golden skin
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical plums (100g)
Energy121kJ / 29kcal121kJ / 29kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.9g
Sugars5.9g5.9g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

We want more next year.

5 stars

Bought them in extra store to try and ripen at home. After about 1 week, the yellow plum is too delicious to refuse. We came back to Tesco for another punnet but unfortunately, they are no longer available...

Typically awful

1 stars

Unripe even after nearly a week without refrigeration. Typical of Tesco’s fruit. I should have known better.

Poor Quality

1 stars

Delivered 11Pm out of date by 12pm Green and hard wont buy again.

They are lovely when you don’t send me rubbish

1 stars

They are lovely when you don’t send me rubbish

delicious yellow plums

5 stars

just purchased these yellow plums to eat straight from package,.once ripe absolutely soft juicy and delicious. am purchasing again this week, hopefully the same.

I like to eat plums raw but after one bite had to

1 stars

I like to eat plums raw but after one bite had to throw the majority away as they were tasteless and past their best.

