Tesco Soleil Kid Spray 2Hrs Water Resistance 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Cares for young skin, providing UVA/UVB protection
  • Sand-resistant, water-resistant (up to 2 hours) & photostable
  • 200ml. SPF 50 (high)
  • Extra Water Resistant
  • Dermatologically tested
  • UVA 5 star ULTRA
  • Sand Resistant
  • Soleil Kids SPF50 high sun protection spray with extra water resistance
  • This light 2 hour water resistant spray protects children's delicate skin
  • against sun induced damage.
  • Dermatologically tested, it moisturises the skin and helps reduce the risk of
  • sun induced allergy.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Diisopropyl Adipate, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, 1-(4-tert-Butylphenyl)-3-(4-methoxyphenyl) propane-1, 3-dione, Cetyl Dimethicone, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Butylene Glycol, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-15 Cocamine, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Stearate, Methylparaben, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum, Propylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylparaben, Triethanolamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, BHT, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum.

Produce of

Produced In the U.K., Packed In the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again
  • immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed
  • areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For
  • facial use spray into hand and then apply. For optimum performance, use 6 tsps
  • (1tsp = approx. 24 sprays) of product per average child: 1tsp per half leg,
  • arm, front of body and back of body.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

STAY CLEAR

1 stars

Took ages deciding on lotion for the kids and I'm so disappointed. The kids are roasted after 3hrs at the pool and lotion was applied twice 30minutes before they got in and a further 2 times during their time in the pool as it was so hot. I picked this as it had a 5* UVA protection level compared to Nivea that I normally use. We also used the adult lotions and encountered the same problems. First time using tesco products and first time the family have burned. Sore and unhappy 😩

Badly designed spray mechanism

3 stars

Sun cream itself does the job. But the spray handle is absolutely awful. Locking mechanism is a pain in the neck, doesn't spray properly and you end up with the handle completely covered in sun cream. Not a good design at all.

