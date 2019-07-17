Tesco Soleil Kid Spray 2Hrs Water Resistance 200Ml

STAY CLEAR
Took ages deciding on lotion for the kids and I'm so disappointed. The kids are roasted after 3hrs at the pool and lotion was applied twice 30minutes before they got in and a further 2 times during their time in the pool as it was so hot. I picked this as it had a 5* UVA protection level compared to Nivea that I normally use. We also used the adult lotions and encountered the same problems. First time using tesco products and first time the family have burned. Sore and unhappy 😩
Badly designed spray mechanism
Sun cream itself does the job. But the spray handle is absolutely awful. Locking mechanism is a pain in the neck, doesn't spray properly and you end up with the handle completely covered in sun cream. Not a good design at all.