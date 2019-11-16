Tesco Microfibre Mop Refill

It would be okay, but where's the handle?
Not much good without a handle.
GREAT MOP
THIS IS A GREAT REFILL MOP AND VERY REASONABLY PRICED. THE MOP ITSELF IS VERY LIGHTWEIGHT AND EASY TO USE.
Good product
Good product. Easy to attach and has a nice add on feature of a rough scrubber to tackle stubborn stains
Come up like new in the washing machine
I've four dogs so I used to go through mops in no time.These are great quality yet so cheap and with the handy screw on head. I buy a few at a time and when one gets a little smelly I put it in the washing machine and have the spare if needed in between.
Good quality good price!!!
Really good price and much better quality than I was expecting!! Thanks
Mrs S
Had to order online because no shops stocked it,very good guality much better than Vileda.
Superb Mop
I bought this because of the built-in scourer and found the texture of the mop head to be better than the usual string ones for cleaning stubborn dirt.
Love it
Brought this to go with pole very good loved it ............
Best mop ever
Best mop I have ever had. Fantastic value. Doesn't fall apart. Hard to get in most stores. There for I buy it on line.
Great colour and practical
Does the job and the refill easily fitted tothe mop.