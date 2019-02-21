By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Summer Fruits High Juice 1Ltr
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

One glass
  • Energy214kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated apple, strawberry and raspberry high juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • VIBRANT & BERRY SWEET Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • VIBRANT & BERRY SWEET Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (35%), Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (12%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy86kJ / 20kcal214kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g12.0g
Sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Nice Natural taste

5 stars

Very refreshing, and for folk who prefer sugar to all the awful sweeteners around, this doesn't have too much of the latter. Sweeteners don't agree with everyone, so this is a blessing for many and has a lovely taste, so good for Tesco, don't stop making this juice. Thanks, Tesco.

Taste great

5 stars

My children will only drink this squash, it’s been out of stock for a month now and I’m really struggling to find another juice that doesn’t taste of chemical sweetners. This had such a natural taste to it.

Contains sugar hooray!

5 stars

Do not like the sugar free alternatives to this squash, I want to make my own choice whether I have sugar or not, unhappy that it is not always available.

Still original taste and best!

5 stars

One of my favourites, hope they don't make this a no added sugar product as that would destroy it like the rest. Please don't ruin this product Tesco!

Full of fruitiness

5 stars

Been buying high fruits since looking after grandson 10 years now ,all the goodness of fruit in one bottle.

Lovely squash

3 stars

Our kids love this squash - I only wish the High Juice contained no artificial sweeteners as it always used to, as I'm not a big fan of the artificial stuff! Also, just as its become a family favourite, it seems to be quite difficult to get hold of in our local stores. I'm hoping this is a temporary thing. Good flavour and not much required to make a nice refreshing drink.

great

5 stars

I think this juice is the best on the market I love this flavour.

Never available!

1 stars

Nice but you can’t buy it.

