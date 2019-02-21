Tesco Summer Fruits High Juice 1Ltr

Nice Natural taste
Very refreshing, and for folk who prefer sugar to all the awful sweeteners around, this doesn't have too much of the latter. Sweeteners don't agree with everyone, so this is a blessing for many and has a lovely taste, so good for Tesco, don't stop making this juice. Thanks, Tesco.
Taste great
My children will only drink this squash, it’s been out of stock for a month now and I’m really struggling to find another juice that doesn’t taste of chemical sweetners. This had such a natural taste to it.
Contains sugar hooray!
Do not like the sugar free alternatives to this squash, I want to make my own choice whether I have sugar or not, unhappy that it is not always available.
Still original taste and best!
One of my favourites, hope they don't make this a no added sugar product as that would destroy it like the rest. Please don't ruin this product Tesco!
Full of fruitiness
Been buying high fruits since looking after grandson 10 years now ,all the goodness of fruit in one bottle.
Lovely squash
Our kids love this squash - I only wish the High Juice contained no artificial sweeteners as it always used to, as I'm not a big fan of the artificial stuff! Also, just as its become a family favourite, it seems to be quite difficult to get hold of in our local stores. I'm hoping this is a temporary thing. Good flavour and not much required to make a nice refreshing drink.
great
I think this juice is the best on the market I love this flavour.
Never available!
Nice but you can’t buy it.