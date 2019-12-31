Kopernik Chocolate Wafer With Peanut Cream 46G
Product Description
- Chocolate Covered Wafer Layered with Peanut Cream (53%).
- Pack size: 46g
Ingredients
Chocolate 28% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Partially Hydrogenated Palm, Rapeseed), Whole Milk Powder, Peanuts 3.8%, Whey Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate, Egg Yolk Powder, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- My contain Nuts
Storage
Store in dry and cool place.
Product of Poland
Name and address
- Fabryka Cukiernicza Kopernik S.A.,
- ul. Źółkiewskiego 34,
- 87-100 Toruń,
- Polska.
46g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2206 kJ/528 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which sugars
|38 g
|Protein
|8,6 g
|Salt
|0,28 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
