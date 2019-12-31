By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kopernik Chocolate Wafer With Peanut Cream 46G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kopernik Chocolate Wafer With Peanut Cream 46G
£ 0.65
£1.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chocolate Covered Wafer Layered with Peanut Cream (53%).
  • Pack size: 46g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate 28% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Partially Hydrogenated Palm, Rapeseed), Whole Milk Powder, Peanuts 3.8%, Whey Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate, Egg Yolk Powder, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • My contain Nuts

Storage

Store in dry and cool place.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Name and address

  • Fabryka Cukiernicza Kopernik S.A.,
  • ul. Źółkiewskiego 34,
  • 87-100 Toruń,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.kopernik.com.pl

Net Contents

46g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy2206 kJ/528 kcal
Fat29 g
of which saturates15 g
Carbohydrate55 g
of which sugars38 g
Protein8,6 g
Salt0,28 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg

£ 2.00
£0.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here