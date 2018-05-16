Quorn Sausage Roll 6X130g

- Energy1223kJ 293kcal15%
Product Description
- Meat free Sausage Roll made with Mycoprotein™ wrapped in flakey pastry
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Fancy a quick and delicious snack? Why not try one of our Quorn Sausage Rolls? Quorn Vegetarian Sausage rolled up in delicious flaky pastry. Appetisingly easy and great for lunchboxes.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- Ready to eat
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 130g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Mycoprotein™ (24%), Water, Seasoning Blend (9%) [Textured Wheat Protein, Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Onion Powder, Herbs (Sage, Thyme), Dehydrated Onion, Herb & Spice Extracts, Barley Malt Extract, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Colour: Iron, Oxide], Onion, Margarine [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg, Salt
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of the pack. Quorn Sausage Rolls can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Delicious straight from the pack or heated. Simply remove all packaging & cook from chilled as follows.
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas Mark 5. Heat on the middle shelf of the oven for 14 minutes. For fan assisted ovens, reduce time by 2 minutes. To cook from frozen, increase the time above by 13 minutes. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Ensure Quorn Sausage Rolls are piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Marlow Foods Ltd.,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Sausage Roll:
|Energy :
|941kJ / 225kcal
|1223kJ / 293kcal
|Fat :
|9.3g
|12.1g
|of which saturates :
|3.7g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate :
|21.2g
|27.6g
|of which sugars :
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Fibre :
|3.8g
|4.9g
|Protein :
|12.3g
|16.0g
|Salt :
|1.0g
|1.3g
|No. of servings: 1:
|-
|-
