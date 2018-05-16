Munchkin Gone Fishing Bath Toy

Product Description
- Fishin Set
- Go fishing in the bath!
- The magnetic float picks up the fish
- Includes a toy fishing rod & 2x magnetic fish
- Go fishing in the bath with this fun bath set from Munchkin. The easy to hold fishing rod has a magnetic float which helps catch and pick up the magnetic floating fish squirters. The rd even makes authentic clicking noise - reel in those fish!
- Munchkin®
- It's the little things®.
- Magnet catches fish
- Magnetic bobber helps develop hand-eye coordination
- Includes three underwear characters
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Clean: Rinse with water and allow to air-dry.
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health. WARNING! Do not leave child unattended. To prevent drowning keep children within arms reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to child. Colours and styles may vary.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Unit 760,
- Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
- Wetherby,
- West Yorkshire,
- LS23 7FW,
Return to
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Unit 760,
- Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
- Wetherby,
- West Yorkshire,
- LS23 7FW,
- England.
- munchkin.com
Lower age limit
24 Months
Safety information
For your child's safety and health. WARNING! Do not leave child unattended. To prevent drowning keep children within arms reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to child. Colours and styles may vary.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020