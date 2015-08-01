Munchkin Bath Crayons 5 bath time crayons that encourage active play & creativity Ideal for little hands to grasp & hold Easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge The bath is the perfect place for your toddler to channel his inner Picasso, but only if you can avoid a crazy, colourful mess. These washable bath crayons are made specifically for use on slick surfaces like bathroom tiles and bath walls and are super easy to clean, making bath time a mess-free work of art. You can write letters and numbers, practice spelling with your little one or simply let him scribble and draw to his heart's content. No matter how your artist expresses himself, these brightly coloured bath crayons will add hours of creative, squeaky clean fun.

Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceresin, Talc, Ceteareth-20, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum / Huile Minérale), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax (Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cera Carnauba / Cire De Carnauba), Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, May Contain(+/-): [Red] Red 6 (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491); [Orange] Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); [Blue] Ultramarines (CI 77007), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); [Green] Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); (Yellow) Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Yellow 10 (CI 47005), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)

Made in China

5 x Bath Crayons

To Use: Draw with bath crayons on bath tile, porcelain, or other smooth surfaces. To Clean: Wipe off with damp cloth or sponge immediately after use.

36 Months