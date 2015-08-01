We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Munchkin Bath Crayons

4.5(2)
£5.00

£1.00/each

Munchkin Bath Crayons5 bath time crayons that encourage active play & creativityIdeal for little hands to grasp & holdEasy to wipe clean with a damp cloth or spongeThe bath is the perfect place for your toddler to channel his inner Picasso, but only if you can avoid a crazy, colourful mess. These washable bath crayons are made specifically for use on slick surfaces like bathroom tiles and bath walls and are super easy to clean, making bath time a mess-free work of art. You can write letters and numbers, practice spelling with your little one or simply let him scribble and draw to his heart's content. No matter how your artist expresses himself, these brightly coloured bath crayons will add hours of creative, squeaky clean fun.
Munchkin 5 Draw Bath Crayons 36m+
Munchkin® it's the little things.
Colours and styles may vary.Box - Card - Widely Recycled© 2018 Munchkin, Inc.
Nontoxic5 bath time crayons encouraging active playEncourages creativity, colour recognition and imaginative playPerfect for little hands to grasp and holdDraw on tile/porcelain or other smooth surfacesEasily washes off bath walls with a damp cloth or spongeIncludes 5 coloured crayons - yellow, orange, red, green, and blue36+ months

Ingredients

Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceresin, Talc, Ceteareth-20, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum / Huile Minérale), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax (Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cera Carnauba / Cire De Carnauba), Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, May Contain(+/-): [Red] Red 6 (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491); [Orange] Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); [Blue] Ultramarines (CI 77007), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); [Green] Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891); (Yellow) Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Yellow 10 (CI 47005), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

5 x Bath Crayons

Preparation and Usage

To Use: Draw with bath crayons on bath tile, porcelain, or other smooth surfaces.To Clean: Wipe off with damp cloth or sponge immediately after use.

Lower age limit

36 Months

