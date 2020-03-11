Soleil Sensitive Sun Spray Spf 50 200Ml

Product Description
- Soleil Sensitive SPF50 High Fragrance Free Sun Protection Spray
- Hypoallergenic formula, ideal for sensitive skin
- Prevents visible signs of ageing caused by sun exposure
- 200ml. SPF 50 (high)
- Water Resistant Dermatologically tested Moisturising UVA 5 star ULTRA
- Soleil Sensitive SPF50 high sun protection spray This fragrance free spray protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, it moisturises the skin and helps reduce the risk of sun induced allergy.
- Pack size: 200ML
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Diisopropyl Adipate, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Cetyl Dimethicone, Glycerin, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, Butylene Glycol, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-15 Cocamine, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, PEG-40 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside, Methylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Allantoin, BHT, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dmdm Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea.
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
- Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For facial use spray into hand and then apply. Replace the cap after use. For optimum performance, use 8 tsps (1tsp = approx. 24 sprays) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
200ml e
