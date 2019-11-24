By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sugardrop Tomatoes 220G
£ 1.50
£6.82/kg
7 typical tomatoes (80g) contain
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Tomatoes.
  • Expertly grown and selected for their exceptional sweetness and aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Morocco, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold7 typical tomatoes (80g) contain
Energy84kJ / 20kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)14mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tomatoes with a good flavour and colour!

5 stars

These are the tastiest tomatoes that Tesco sell, in my opinion, but I generally only buy them when they are sourced from Kent or Essex rather than Spain or The Netherlands.

The best tomatoes money can buy

5 stars

I’ve never really been a fan of tomatoes until I found these! I recently started trying to lose weight and as stupid as this may sound I will start buying these over sweets and chocolate when I need something sweet! I ate the whole tub in about 10 minutes. Worth the extra money for the taste alone.

Tomato Perfection!

5 stars

Delicious tomatoes full of flavour and yumminess.

I really love these sweet tomato, I have then ever

5 stars

I really love these sweet tomato, I have then every day

Don't recommend

2 stars

Poor quality tomatoes. Not a replacement for the mini San Marzano tomatoes my local store used to sell. Won't buy again.

My favourite tomatoes ever

5 stars

These absolutely delicious little tomatoes taste like tomatoes used to taste! Try them once and you'll be hooked!

Deliciously amazing and perfect sweetness

5 stars

These are the best tom. tomatoes on the market!! I am a convert as never liked tomatoes until these came out!! I saw them in the Tesco magazine when they were first showcased! They are crisp but juicy and the taste is pure sweetness that you can taste the sunshine! I love them and any child who does not like tomatoes will eat these like sweets if you pop them in their lunch box. Please, I urge you to try them as you will not be disappointed. Interested to know if anyone else finds them as delicious as I do so maybe write a review to me and let me know!! Yum!!

Great taste

5 stars

These tomatoes have a great flavour would recommend although more expensive

