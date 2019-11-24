Tesco Finest Sugardrop Tomatoes 220G

Tomatoes with a good flavour and colour!
These are the tastiest tomatoes that Tesco sell, in my opinion, but I generally only buy them when they are sourced from Kent or Essex rather than Spain or The Netherlands.
The best tomatoes money can buy
I’ve never really been a fan of tomatoes until I found these! I recently started trying to lose weight and as stupid as this may sound I will start buying these over sweets and chocolate when I need something sweet! I ate the whole tub in about 10 minutes. Worth the extra money for the taste alone.
Tomato Perfection!
Delicious tomatoes full of flavour and yumminess.
I really love these sweet tomato, I have then every day
Don't recommend
Poor quality tomatoes. Not a replacement for the mini San Marzano tomatoes my local store used to sell. Won't buy again.
My favourite tomatoes ever
These absolutely delicious little tomatoes taste like tomatoes used to taste! Try them once and you'll be hooked!
Deliciously amazing and perfect sweetness
These are the best tom. tomatoes on the market!! I am a convert as never liked tomatoes until these came out!! I saw them in the Tesco magazine when they were first showcased! They are crisp but juicy and the taste is pure sweetness that you can taste the sunshine! I love them and any child who does not like tomatoes will eat these like sweets if you pop them in their lunch box. Please, I urge you to try them as you will not be disappointed. Interested to know if anyone else finds them as delicious as I do so maybe write a review to me and let me know!! Yum!!
Great taste
These tomatoes have a great flavour would recommend although more expensive