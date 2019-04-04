Soleil Sun Spray Spf 50 200Ml

DO NOT BUY. Used this product while we where in F
DO NOT BUY. Used this product while we where in Florida & my son got burnt. I only bought it because it has the 5 star uva rating! We followed the same sun care routine that we use when travelling abroard yet my son is now burnt. To see my son's back so red is very distressing.
Does the job and cheap
Brought this for our holiday to Turkey, what can I say it certainly does the job and is easy to apply. I usually buy expensive brands but at £3 per bottle (I got mine on sale at £1.50 per bottle) I will be more than happy to switch to this permanently.
great product!
I buy this all time for my children, beats named brands hands down!
great product and price
What a good product for the price and it is as good as the pricey ones