By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Soleil Sun Spray Spf 50 200Ml

4(4)Write a review
Soleil Sun Spray Spf 50 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Reliable UVA/UVB protection
  • Prevents visible signs of ageing caused by sun exposure
  • 200ml. SPF 50 (high)
  • Water Resistant
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Non greasy
  • UVA 5 star ultra
  • Soleil SPF50 high sun protection spray
  • This light and non greasy spray protects against sun induced skin damage.
  • Dermatologically tested, it moisturises the skin and helps reduce the risk of
  • sun induced allergy.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Diisopropyl Adipate, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, 1-(4-tert-Butylphenyl)-3-(4-methoxyphenyl) propane-1, 3-dione, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Cetyl Dimethicone, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Butylene Glycol, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-15 Cocamine, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Stearate, Methylparaben, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum, Propylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylparaben, Triethanolamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin.

Produce of

Produced In United Kingdom, Packed In United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again
  • immediately upon sun exposure Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed
  • areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For
  • facial use spray into hand and then apply. Replace cap after use. For optimum
  • performance, use
  • 8 tsps (1tsp = approx. 24 sprays) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half
  • leg, arm, front of body and back of body.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

DO NOT BUY. Used this product while we where in F

1 stars

DO NOT BUY. Used this product while we where in Florida & my son got burnt. I only bought it because it has the 5 star uva rating! We followed the same sun care routine that we use when travelling abroard yet my son is now burnt. To see my son's back so red is very distressing.

Does the job and cheap

5 stars

Brought this for our holiday to Turkey, what can I say it certainly does the job and is easy to apply. I usually buy expensive brands but at £3 per bottle (I got mine on sale at £1.50 per bottle) I will be more than happy to switch to this permanently.

great product!

4 stars

I buy this all time for my children, beats named brands hands down!

great product and price

5 stars

What a good product for the price and it is as good as the pricey ones

Usually bought next

Tesco Soleil Sensitive Sun Protect Spray Spf30 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Nivea Sun Moisturising After Sun Lotion 400Ml

£ 7.00
£1.75/100ml

Offer

Tesco Deet Free Insect Repellent Spray 125 Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here