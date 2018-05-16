Soleil Sun Spray Spf30 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Spray SPF30
- Reliable UVA/UVB protection
- Prevents visible signs of ageing caused by sun exposure
- 200ml. SPF 30 (high)
- "SPF 30 HIGH. UVA 5* Ultra. Moisturising Sun Protection Spray. Water Resistant. UVA and UVB Protection. Dermatologically Tested. Non greasy. Warnings: Avoid contact with eyes, if this should occur rinse thoroughly with clean water. Avoid contact with fabrics as with all sun protection products this may stain clothing. Reducing the recommended usage quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Seek shade between 11am and 3pm. Overexposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Do not apply to damaged skin. Suitable for vegetarians.
- This light and non-greasy spray protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, Butylene Glycol, Octocrylene, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-15 Cocamine, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Stearate, Methylparaben, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum, Propylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylparaben, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For facial use, spray into hand and then apply. Replace cap after use. For optimum performance, use 8 tsps (1tsp = approx 24 sprays) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml
