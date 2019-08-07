Soleil Light Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Not great if you don't want to get burnt
Unfortunately we are on a family holiday in Greece and having huge problems with this sun cream. We are part of 3 separate families, 1 bought various different suncreams for them and their kids, and me and another family have bought this product. During the 3 days we have been here, my family and the family who bought the tesco sun cream have 5 very burnt kids and sore arms ourselves. We have applied the cream as instructed and more as the weather is so hot but have had to resort to tshirts and other brands :(
Don't get it on your clothes
I got this stuff on a new white top, neckline, armholes and on the front where my arms touched it there are yellow stains. These did not come out in the was so top is now ruined.
Great as a daily moisturiser and protector
I stopped using expensive face creams years ago and changed to daily sun cream . This is the best one that I have used for wearing under make up, it glides on and doesn't leave a sticky residue. I won't use anything else.
Useless in water
This product has zero resistance to water and simply washes straight off. Although all sun creams should be reapplied after swimming most still provide good protection if you don't. This provides none and should be avoided.
5* UVA
This is the only sun cream I use now & I've pretty much tried them all. I need a good UVA * rate as well as the SPF factor. Many of the other more expensive creams only have a UVA of 3 or 4 but this is 5* & half the price. Great product.
Really worked
Bought this for my holiday week in Kefalonia, really did work. One day I forgot to put it on my face and it burnt and went red! The rest of my body was fine, (I have fair sensitive skin ).Easy to apply and a very good price.Don't waste your money on expensive lotions, this does just as good.