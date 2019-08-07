We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Soleil Light Lotion Spf30 200Ml

3.2(6)Write a review
Soleil Light Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Price reduced by 20% - we’re taking care of the VAT

£ 2.80
£1.40/100ml

Price reduced by 20% - we’re taking care of the VAT

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion SPF30
  • Reliable UVA/UVB protection
  • Prevents visible signs of ageing caused by sun exposure
  • 200ml. SPF 30 (high)
  • SPF 30 HIGH. UVA 5* Ultra. Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion. Water Resistant. UVA and UVB Protection. Dermatologically Tested. Non greasy. Warnings: Avoid contact with eyes, if this should occur rinse thoroughly with clean water. Avoid contact with fabrics as with all sun protection products this may stain clothing. Reducing the recommended usage quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Seek shade between 11am and 3pm. Overexposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Do not use on damaged skin. Suitable for vegetarians.
  • This light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Butylene Glycol, Octocrylene, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, PEG-15 Cocamine, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-40 Stearate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Decyl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 36g (approx 8 tsps) of product per average adult: 1 tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not great if you don't want to get burnt

1 stars

Unfortunately we are on a family holiday in Greece and having huge problems with this sun cream. We are part of 3 separate families, 1 bought various different suncreams for them and their kids, and me and another family have bought this product. During the 3 days we have been here, my family and the family who bought the tesco sun cream have 5 very burnt kids and sore arms ourselves. We have applied the cream as instructed and more as the weather is so hot but have had to resort to tshirts and other brands :(

Don't get it on your clothes

2 stars

I got this stuff on a new white top, neckline, armholes and on the front where my arms touched it there are yellow stains. These did not come out in the was so top is now ruined.

Great as a daily moisturiser and protector

5 stars

I stopped using expensive face creams years ago and changed to daily sun cream . This is the best one that I have used for wearing under make up, it glides on and doesn't leave a sticky residue. I won't use anything else.

Useless in water

1 stars

This product has zero resistance to water and simply washes straight off. Although all sun creams should be reapplied after swimming most still provide good protection if you don't. This provides none and should be avoided.

5* UVA

5 stars

This is the only sun cream I use now & I've pretty much tried them all. I need a good UVA * rate as well as the SPF factor. Many of the other more expensive creams only have a UVA of 3 or 4 but this is 5* & half the price. Great product.

Really worked

5 stars

Bought this for my holiday week in Kefalonia, really did work. One day I forgot to put it on my face and it burnt and went red! The rest of my body was fine, (I have fair sensitive skin ).Easy to apply and a very good price.Don't waste your money on expensive lotions, this does just as good.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here