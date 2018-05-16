Soleil Medium Sun Lotion Spf 15 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil Sun Protection Lotion SPF 15
- Reliable UVA/UVB protection
- Prevents visible signs of ageing caused by sun exposure
- 200ml. SPF 15 (medium)
- SPF 15 Medium Moisturising Sun Protection Water Resistant Dermatologically Tested Non Greasy UVA Five Stars Ultra
- Soleil SPF15 Medium Sun Protection Lotion. This light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, it moisturises the skin and helps reduce the risk of sun induced allergy. Warnings: avoid contact with eyes, if this should occure rinse thoroughly with clean water. Avoid contact with fabrics as with all sun protection prducts this may stain clothing. Reducing the recommended usage quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Seek shade between 11am and 3pm. Overexposure to the sun is a serious health risk.
- Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Octocrylene, Butylene Glycol, PEG-15 Cocamine, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, PEG-40 Stearate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin.
Made in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply liverally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 36g (approx 8 tsps) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
