Soleil Kids Light Lotion Spf 50 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil Kids SPF 50 High Sun Protection Lotion
- Cares for young skin, providing UVA/UVB protection
- Sand-resistant, water-resistant & photostable
- 200ml. SPF 50 (high)
- Waterplay Sun Protection Lotion Extra Water Resistant Dermatologically Tested Sand Resistant
- Soleil Kids SPF50 high sun protection lotion. This light, extra water resistant lotion proects children's delicate skin against sun induced damage. Dermatologically tested, it moisturises the skin and helps reduce the risk of sun induced allergy. Warning Do not expose babies and children to directsunlight. Seek shade and cover up. Avoid contact with eyes, if this should occur rinse thoroughly with clean water. Avoid contact with fabrics, as with all sun protection products this may stain clothing. Reducing the recommended usage quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Overexposure to the sun is a serious health threat.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Cetyl Dimethicone, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, PEG-15 Cocamine, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Stearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, BHT, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum.
Produce of
Made in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for us Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure totaly coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 27g 9approx 6 tsps) of product per average child: 1 tsp per leg, arm, front of body and back of body.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020