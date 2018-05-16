Tesco Soleil Baby Lotion Spf50+ 75Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil Baby Sun Protection Lotion SPF 50+
- Reliable UVA/UVB protection for toddlers & babies
- Hypoallergenic, paediatrician-approved formula
- 75ml. SPF 50+ (very high)
- Protect your baby's delicate skin from the damaging effects of the sun with this Soleil baby suncare lotion from Tesco. Providing reliable UVA/UVB protection, this fragrance free sun lotion cares for young skin with its blend of dermatologically tested ingredients. Paediatrician approved, the hypoallergenic formula absorbs easily into the skin and doesn???t break down by exposure to sunlight, even during swimming. This tube contains 75ml of Tesco Soleil baby suncare lotion with a SPF of 50+ (very high).
- Hypoallergenic Water Resistant Paediatrician Approved Fragrance Free UVA 5 Stars Logo Ultra
- Soleil baby SPF50+ very high sun protection lotion. This hypoallergenic lotion has been formulated to protect babies' delicate skin from sun inducuded damge. Fragrance free, paraben free, and paediatrician approved it is safe to use on babies skin. Warning: DO not expose babies and children to direct sunlught. Seek shade and cover up. Avoid contact with eyes, if this should occure rinse thoroughly with clean wtaer. Avoid contact with fabrics as with all sun protection products this may stain colothing. Reducing the recommended usage quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Overexposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Do not apply to damaged skin. This product has not been tested on animals. We fund research into alternatives.
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocoglycerides, Cera Alba, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Cetyl Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, PEG-15 Cocamine, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Stearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Phenethyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Caprylate, BHT, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dmdm Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea.
Produce of
Made in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total covreage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 houws and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 27g (approx 6 tsps) of product per average child: 1 tsps per leg, arm, front of body and back of body.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020