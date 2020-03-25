Cesar Tray Classic Collection 4X150g

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult dogs.
- CESAR® dog food recipes are healthy and 100% complete
- Cesar Classics wet dog food for Adult dogs
- Quality pet food made with carefully selected ingredients
- 4 x 150g Mixed Selection dog food trays
- Dog food contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 600G
- No added sugar
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust mounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available.
- Serve at room temperature.
- See pack for full feeding instructions.
- We recommend to feed a mix of wet and dry food.
- 89 kcal/100g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 9523727
- www.uk.cesar.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.cesar.ie
Net Contents
4 x 150g
- With Tender Chicken & Turkey
- With Tender Poultry
- With Tender Beef & Liver
- With Tender Lamb & Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Chicken, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 10 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.4 Moisture: 81 Vitamin D3: 150 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.39 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.1 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 10 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.6 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.5 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Sodium nitrite: 12.6 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 10 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.4 Moisture: 81 Vitamin D3: 150 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.39 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.1 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 10 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.6 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.5 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Sodium nitrite: 12.6 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Beef, 4% Liver), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 10 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.4 Moisture: 81 Vitamin D3: 150 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.39 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.1 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 10 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.6 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.5 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Sodium nitrite: 12.6 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Lamb, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 10 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.4 Moisture: 81 Vitamin D3: 150 IU Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.39 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 4.1 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 10 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.6 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 44.5 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Sodium nitrite: 12.6 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
