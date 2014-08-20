By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion 200Ml

Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml
  • TESCO
  • SOLEIL
  • AFTERSUN
  • Soothing & moisturising lotion
  • with Aloe Vera
  • Easily Absorbed
  • Hydrates the skin
  • Soleil aftersun lotion with aloe vera
  • Enriched with aloe vera this cooling and soothing aftersun lotion replenishes
  • dehydrated sun exposed skin
  • Helping to prevent peeling and prolong your tan
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Panthenol, Polysorbate 60, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Bisabolol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Citric Acid.

Produce of

Produced In the U.K., Packed In the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply generously after sun exposure. Reapply whenever your skin feels
  • dehydrated. Continue daily use to help prolong your tan.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Lovely smell

4 stars

Very good value for money, rubbed in easily and smelled great.

