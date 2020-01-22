Shloer Light White Grape 750Ml

Product Description
- Non-Alcoholic Light Sparkling White Grape Juice Drink with Sweetener.
- Light White Grape
- …Grape stuff
- Light on its feet and full of flavour, this deliciously crisp white grape juice drink has any occasion all sewn up. So go on, crack open a bottle of sparkle whenever you fancy.
- Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients
- Non-alcoholic sparkling juice drink
- Made with real fruit juice
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (25%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid, Naturally Sourced Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contents under pressure, open with care in a safe direction away from face.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Shloer,
- A division of Merrydown PLC,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD.
Return to
- Any questions or comments, please e-mail us at: info@shloer.com or write to:
- Shloer,
- A division of Merrydown PLC,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD.
- www.shloer.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy kJ/kcal
|80kj/19kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|4.4g*
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.0g
|* Naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
Safety information
Contents under pressure, open with care in a safe direction away from face.
