Tesco Finest Macaroni 'N' Triple Cheese 400G

Bad decision for dinner
A very disappointing dinner indeed, it just dried out in the oven and frankly didn't really even taste cheesy let alone three types of it. Oh man, that was a waste of money! the past dried up and went crispy too #yuck
Will buy again
Not bad for price but could do with more pasta.
My favourite
I absolutely love this Mac n cheese, I never oven cook it, always microwave as the pasta can become hard. I add cherry plum tomatoes to it and it’s delicious! The only downside is I could do with a bigger portion but after trying all other competitors equivalents, Tesco’s wins.
dreadful
I'm not a fan of ready meals but having been to visit my hospital picked this up, so disappointed it was tasteless overcooked jelly like pasta cheese, what cheese couldn't taste any, if you want good mac&cheese make your own
Don't bother
Probably the worse Mac n Cheese I have ever suffered. Huge plastic container for a tiny smattering of glutinous tripe masquerading as Mac n cheese. Tesco finest is no assurance for quality.
Utterly tasteless, wont be buying again
Passable
I have had far nicer macaroni dish disappointed with this as it was tesco finest.
Tasteless waste of money!
Absolutely tasteless despite the fact it's supposed to have different cheeses in the sauce!! The standard tesco Mac & Cheese tastes much better and that one doesn't taste great either! Had 3 mouthfuls and binned the rest. Don't understand why this is labelled 'finest'!!
This product is not fit to eat!
Terrible product! Tasteless garbage that belongs in the bin!!
Tasted good but really small portion for price.
