Tesco Finest Macaroni 'N' Triple Cheese 400G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Macaroni 'N' Triple Cheese 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

  • Energy2702kJ 643kcal
    32%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 730kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with cheese, tortilla and breadcrumbs with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%).
  • Cooked in a rich Cheddar sauce. Finished with crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester. Our creamy cheese sauce is made using tangy mature Cheddar. Blended with milk, cream and a hint of mustard until smooth and velvety. Finished off with a sprinkling of crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester cheese for a crunchy topping.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3.5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mustard Powder, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Yeast.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 ½ / 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy730kJ / 174kcal2702kJ / 643kcal
Fat6.0g22.1g
Saturates3.2g11.9g
Carbohydrate22.0g81.4g
Sugars2.1g7.8g
Fibre1.4g5.1g
Protein7.3g27.0g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

17 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Bad decision for dinner

1 stars

A very disappointing dinner indeed, it just dried out in the oven and frankly didn't really even taste cheesy let alone three types of it. Oh man, that was a waste of money! the past dried up and went crispy too #yuck

Will buy again

4 stars

Not bad for price but could do with more pasta.

My favourite

5 stars

I absolutely love this Mac n cheese, I never oven cook it, always microwave as the pasta can become hard. I add cherry plum tomatoes to it and it’s delicious! The only downside is I could do with a bigger portion but after trying all other competitors equivalents, Tesco’s wins.

dreadful

1 stars

I'm not a fan of ready meals but having been to visit my hospital picked this up, so disappointed it was tasteless overcooked jelly like pasta cheese, what cheese couldn't taste any, if you want good mac&cheese make your own

Don't bother

1 stars

Probably the worse Mac n Cheese I have ever suffered. Huge plastic container for a tiny smattering of glutinous tripe masquerading as Mac n cheese. Tesco finest is no assurance for quality.

Utterly tasteless, wont be buying again

1 stars

Utterly tasteless, wont be buying again

Passable

3 stars

I have had far nicer macaroni dish disappointed with this as it was tesco finest.

Tasteless waste of money!

2 stars

Absolutely tasteless despite the fact it's supposed to have different cheeses in the sauce!! The standard tesco Mac & Cheese tastes much better and that one doesn't taste great either! Had 3 mouthfuls and binned the rest. Don't understand why this is labelled 'finest'!!

This product is not fit to eat!

1 stars

Terrible product! Tasteless garbage that belongs in the bin!!

Tasted good but really small portion for price.

4 stars

Tasted good but really small portion for price.

