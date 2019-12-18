Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bake 200G

Product Description
- Bolognese Bake with Twirly Pasta + Basil
- Hello, I'm an organic pasta bolognese meal filled with vegetables, beef and a handful of herbs. I'm super scrummy and am bursting with 5 different veggies to make toddler tummies happy.
- Who am I made for? I'm made for toddlers aged 1-3 years who are ready for yummy, chunkier grown-up food. My chunks can be easily mashed down.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- I'm packed in a protective atmosphere
- I'm organic tasty toddler meals
- Packed with veggies
- Chunky + mashable
- No added sugar or salt
- No concentrates
- No additives or colourings
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetables 63% (Tomatoes (22%), Carrots (16%), Onions, Red Peppers and Yellow Peppers), Organic Vegetable Stock 17% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Rice Flour, Onions, Carrots, Turmeric, Pepper, Sunflower Oil and Parsley), Organic Beef 10%, Organic Pasta 8% (Durum + Whole <strong>Wheat</strong> and Water), Organic Sunflower Oil 1%, Organic Cornflour <1%, Organic Garlic <1%, Organic Mixed Herbs (Basil and Oregano) <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, unheated food can be stored in a covered dish in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Please do not reheat me or freeze me - I won't like it!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: You can eat me as I am, but I taste best warm. Remove my sleeve, pierce my lid and whizz me around in the microwave (800W) for 60 seconds, leave me to stand and peel off my lid. Or just pop my sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Do not heat me in the oven and always test my temperature before feeding me to your toddler.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
Name and address
- I'm produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|344kJ/82kcal
|688kJ/164kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|5.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|19.4g
|- of which sugars
|2.7g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.15g
Safety information
