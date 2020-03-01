Ella's Kitchen Beef Stew

Horrible
Very runny, tasteless and almost a grey colour. Very off putting - wasn’t eaten.
Organic Vegetables 53% (Potatoes, Carrots, Mushrooms (8%), Sweet Potatoes (6%), Onions, Parsnips and Beetroot (4%)), Organic Vegetable Stock 33% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Rice Flour, Onions, Carrots, Turmeric, Pepper, Sunflower Oil and Parsley), Organic Beef 10%, Organic Cannellini Beans 2%, Organic Cornflour 2%, Organic Mixed Herbs (Bay Leaves, Thyme and Rosemary) <1%, Organic Ground Black Pepper <1%, Organic Star Anise <0.1%
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, unheated food can be stored in a covered dish in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Please do not reheat me or freeze me - I won't like it!
I'm produced in the EU
12 Months
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|250kJ/59kcal
|500kJ/119kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|2.4g
|-of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|17.6g
|-of which sugars
|1.9g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g
Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020