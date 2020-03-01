By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Beef Stew

Ella's Kitchen Beef Stew
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  Beef stew meal filled with vegetables, beef, beans and mixed herbs.
  • P.S. Let's be friends!
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  Hello I'm a yummy beef stew meal filled with vegetables, beef, beans + a handful of mixed herbs. I'm super scrummy and bursting with 7 different veggies to make toddler tummies happy.
  I'm suitable for toddlers aged 1 to 3 years who are ready for yummy, chunkier grown up food. My chunks can be easily mashed down.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  I'm packed in a protective atmosphere
  I'm organic
  Packed with veggies
  Chunky + mashable
  Tasty toddler meals
  No added sugar or salt
  No concentrates
  No additives or colourings
  Pack size: 200G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetables 53% (Potatoes, Carrots, Mushrooms (8%), Sweet Potatoes (6%), Onions, Parsnips and Beetroot (4%)), Organic Vegetable Stock 33% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Rice Flour, Onions, Carrots, Turmeric, Pepper, Sunflower Oil and Parsley), Organic Beef 10%, Organic Cannellini Beans 2%, Organic Cornflour 2%, Organic Mixed Herbs (Bay Leaves, Thyme and Rosemary) <1%, Organic Ground Black Pepper <1%, Organic Star Anise <0.1%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, unheated food can be stored in a covered dish in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Please do not reheat me or freeze me - I won't like it!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  Using me: You can eat me as I am, but I taste best warm. Remove my sleeve, pierce my lid and whizz me around in the microwave (800W) for 60 seconds, leave me to stand and peel off my lid. Or just pop my sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Do not heat me in the oven and always test my temperature before feeding me to your toddler.

Additives

  Free From Additives
  Free From Colours

Warnings

  Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 250kJ/59kcal500kJ/119kcal
Fat 1.2g2.4g
-of which saturates 0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate 8.8g17.6g
-of which sugars 1.9g3.8g
Fibre 1.9g3.8g
Protein 2.4g4.8g
Salt 0.10g0.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When a child over 12 months is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Horrible

1 stars

Very runny, tasteless and almost a grey colour. Very off putting - wasn't eaten.

