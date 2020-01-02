Tesco Finest Chicken & Chorizo Paella 700G

Disappointed
3 tiny bits of chicken, 3 slices of chorizo and 3 prawns. The rest was rice which had a nice flavour but it is not good value
Revolting and a waste of money. One prawn, three slices of choriz, one prawn and the rest was rice with a few peas. Overkill with so many slices and bits red pepper which masked the flavour of the whole dish. Won't be buying this again.
Delicious dinner for two
Delicious! Generous for two portions with lots of meat and seafood.
It was ok a bit better than the meal I had subitued with the other meal I ordered chicken,bacon &cheese dish I was given a sandwich of cheese and pulled bacon I guess we should have had a half a sandwich each it really is true I’m not joking.
Good value for the size
BUT. Chorizo overbearing.