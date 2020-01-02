By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken & Chorizo Paella 700G

3(5)Write a review
£ 6.00
£8.58/kg

½ of a pack
  • Energy1701kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice with chicken breast pieces, chorizo, red pepper and peas in tomato and smoked paprika sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Paprika marinated chicken breast and smoky chorizo, with a sweet red pepper rice. We've combined paprika marinated chicken and smoky chorizo with rice, red peppers, onion, garlic and spices for a rich, vibrant dish.
  • Paprika marinated chicken breast and smoky chorizo, with a sweet red pepper rice
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Onion, Tomato Passata, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Saffron], Chicken Breast (18%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, Onion, Chorizo (4%) [Pork, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar, Sage, Canola Oil, Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Red Pepper, Tomato, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Distilled Malt Vinegar, Rosemary, Cracked Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Basil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K. and pork from the U.K. and the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (350g)
Energy486kJ / 115kcal1701kJ / 404kcal
Fat3.1g11.0g
Saturates0.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate14.8g51.7g
Sugars1.8g6.2g
Fibre1.4g4.8g
Protein6.4g22.3g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Disappointed

2 stars

3 tiny bits of chicken, 3 slices of chorizo and 3 prawns. The rest was rice which had a nice flavour but it is not good value

Revolting and a waste of money. One prawn, three s

1 stars

Revolting and a waste of money. One prawn, three slices of choriz, one prawn and the rest was rice with a few peas. Overkill with so many slices and bits red pepper which masked the flavour of the whole dish. Won't be buying this again.

Delicious dinner for two

5 stars

Delicious! Generous for two portions with lots of meat and seafood.

It was ok a bit better than the meal I had subitu

4 stars

It was ok a bit better than the meal I had subitued with the other meal I ordered chicken,bacon &cheese dish I was given a sandwich of cheese and pulled bacon I guess we should have had a half a sandwich each it really is true I’m not joking.

Good value for the size

3 stars

BUT. Chorizo overbearing.

